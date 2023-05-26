Chester Woods Park open for aquatic activities

Chester Woods Park entrance sign
Chester Woods Park entrance sign(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Aquatic activities at Chester Woods Park are open for the summer.

Amenities include a public beach, boating, and kayak rentals.

Starting this season, visitors to Chester Woods Park can rent kayaks through the Rent.Fun app. Visitors will find kayaks, paddles, and lifejackets available in a locker. These kayaks are available from 5 a.m. – 8 p.m. After enjoying their paddle, they will return the equipment to the locker.

The rental rate for the kayaks is $0.25 per minute.

Visitors can also rent canoes, paddle boats, paddle boards, and additional kayaks from the Chester Woods beach house.

To rent watercraft, visitors much be at least 16 years old. Users must return the rented watercraft by 6 p.m.

Cash, check, or credit card are accepted for rental payment.

Rental rates:

  • $10/hour
  • $30/day

The Chester Woods boat launch is also available for use. Gasoline motors are prohibited.

The Chester Woods Park swimming beach and beach house with showers opened Friday and will stay open through Labor Day weekend, September 4, 2023.

Beach hours are:

  • 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday – Thursday
  • 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday – Saturday

There is not a lifeguard on duty. Visitors are asked to swim only in designated areas.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsey Schneeberger
Pine Island teacher/coach arrested and charged with sexually assaulting student
Mayo Clinic St. Marys
WATCH: Mayo Clinic surgery workers deliver petition about reported staffing issues
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton
Rochester mayor explains veto of open gym pilot program
Two Christian colleges sue Walz administration over new PSEO rule
Two Christian colleges sue Walz administration over new PSEO rule
Ed Sheeran surprised band students at a Florida high school with a classroom visit last week.
Ed Sheeran surprises high school students during band practice, donates guitars to music program

Latest News

Lindsey Schneeberger
Pine Island teacher/coach arrested and charged with sexually assaulting student
People going to Cascade Lake Beach
Rochester Parks & Rec announces opening dates of pools, beaches
Dog being rescued from Lake Superior
Dog rescued after jumping off cliff into Lake Superior
Friday is National Poppy Day
Friday is National Poppy Day