Beautiful weekend; Hot next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have beautiful weather on the way for Memorial Day weekend. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s all weekend.

Saturday:

Saturday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Wind across the region will be out of the southeast around 5-15 mph. Dew points will be in the lower 40s which means humidity levels will be low through the afternoon.

Travel Forecast:

Holiday travel forecast (KTTC)

The travel forecast looks great this holiday weekend across the upper Midwest. High temperatures across the region will be in the 80s for most areas. Right now, the only place that could see some rain would be Fargo on Monday. Other than that warm and sunny conditions will dominate the region into next week.

Local forecast (KTTC)

Local temperatures this weekend will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Monday will be the warmest day with some high temperatures reaching the middle 80s by Monday afternoon. No rain chances are in the forecast through the holiday.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Rain chances return to the forecast late next week.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.