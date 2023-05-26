Ancient toilets reveal debilitating and sometimes fatal disease

Poop samples taken from under the stones show traces of parasites that would have caused...
Poop samples taken from under the stones show traces of parasites that would have caused painful dysentery with symptoms like diarrhea, abdominal cramps and weight loss.(F. VUKOSAVOVIĆ/Y. BILLIG)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Archaeologists in Jerusalem have uncovered two ancient toilets, and they suggest the users suffered from severe intestinal discomfort.

Poop samples taken from under the stones show traces of parasites that would have caused painful dysentery with symptoms like diarrhea, abdominal cramps and weight loss.

The 2,500-year-old toilets were found in elite homes, which suggests even the well-to-do suffered.

Dysentery is spread by contaminated drinking water or food.

Researchers point out that early cities did not have well-developed sewage systems, and water supplies were often limited in the summer.

These communities also suffered from overcrowding, heat and pests.

The findings were published Thursday in the journal “Parasitology.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic St. Marys
WATCH: Mayo Clinic surgery workers deliver petition about reported staffing issues
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton
Rochester mayor explains veto of open gym pilot program
Two Christian colleges sue Walz administration over new PSEO rule
Two Christian colleges sue Walz administration over new PSEO rule
Ed Sheeran surprised band students at a Florida high school with a classroom visit last week.
Ed Sheeran surprises high school students during band practice, donates guitars to music program
Pine Island teacher/coach arrested for sexually assaulting student
Pine Island teacher/coach arrested and charged with sexually assaulting student

Latest News

People going to Cascade Lake Beach
Rochester Parks & Rec announces opening dates of pools, beaches
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
Aide: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum running for GOP presidential nomination
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
GOP-led Texas House to vote Saturday on possible impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
‘Crunch’ time in debt ceiling talks, as McCarthy and Biden reach for a deal with deadline looming
Cindy Campos reads the book "Stay Safe" to her son in Dallas. Cindy Campos' 5-year-old son was...
Texas parents fret over Winnie the Pooh being used to teach kids about school shootings