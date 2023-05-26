Amazing weather for the holiday weekend; Rain chances slowly return next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re kicking off the holiday weekend today on a very positive note as sunny, mild weather will be the rule across the area, and the outlook for the rest of the weekend looks just as amazing! As it stands right now, Memorial Day weekend’s weather will be the best in nearly a decade! The last time our entire area was free of rain or the threat of rain this holiday weekend was in 2014.

Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures this afternoon in the mid and upper 70s and a slight southeast breeze.

High pressure just to our east will hang around for a few more days, keeping our skies sunny and peaceful while warmer air slowly builds northward for us. High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 70s with readings right around 80 degrees likely on Sunday.

Memorial Day will round out the holiday weekend with abundant sunshine and summer-like warmth. The unofficial start to summer will feature mostly sunny skies with a slight south breeze and high temperatures in the low and mid-80s.

The upcoming week will be warm and summer-like. As the high pressure in the Great Lakes to our east begins to move away from the area, a slow-moving storm system will approach from the west, bringing slightly unsettled conditions to the Upper Mississippi Valley. There will be a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms next Tuesday and Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the final days of May.

We’ll start June next Thursday and Friday with a slightly better chance of scattered thunderstorms in the area as that front pushes through the region. Temperatures will continue to reach the mid-80s during the day with overnight lows in the low 60s.

Rain chances will taper off through the course of the following weekend. Expect high temperatures in the low 80s next Saturday and Sunday.

