WATCH: Mayo Clinic surgery workers deliver petition about reported staffing issues

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s and Methodist Surgery Workers spoke Thursday morning in Rochester about a petition regarding reported staffing issues.

The petition is addressed to Mayo leadership and has been signed by more than half of the department including both current and former surgery workers, which is roughly more than 270 people.

The group says the petition calls for “specific items related to worker and patient safety.”

Workers detailed their stories while setting a deadline for Mayo Clinic to respond by June 1, requesting a meeting with Mayo Clinic CEO Dr. Gianrico Farrugia.

The group wants to “encourage Mayo Clinic to make positive policy changes for the safety of both their patients and employees,” according to a release.

Click the video above to watch the full press conference.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.