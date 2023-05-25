Soldier’s Field may still become historic landmark

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) met on Tuesday to review a recommendation to remove Solder’s Field in Rochester from the landmark designation.

It was decided in that meeting that Soldier’s Field will be kept on the potential list to become a historical landmark.

HPC will have to make another decision on the status of Soldiers Field before ultimately sending the designation to Rochester City Council for approval.

HPC was created in 2013 and encourages the City of Rochester to “preserve properties that reflect elements of the city’s cultural, social, economic, political, visual, or architectural history.”

Members of HPC meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month.

