Soldier’s Field may still become historic landmark

SOLDIERS FIELD
SOLDIERS FIELD(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) met on Tuesday to review a recommendation to remove Solder’s Field in Rochester from the landmark designation.

It was decided in that meeting that Soldier’s Field will be kept on the potential list to become a historical landmark.

HPC will have to make another decision on the status of Soldiers Field before ultimately sending the designation to Rochester City Council for approval.

HPC was created in 2013 and encourages the City of Rochester to “preserve properties that reflect elements of the city’s cultural, social, economic, political, visual, or architectural history.”

Members of HPC meet on the fourth Tuesday of the month.

You can learn more about HPC here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria
Downtown Rochester task force aims to help, business owner voices concerns
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton
Rochester mayor explains veto of open gym pilot program
SOLDIERS FIELD NO LONGER HISTORIC LANDMARK
Soldiers Field is no longer a designated historic landmark
Gov. Walz: Nearly 24K MN high school seniors benefit from Direct Admissions program
Gov. Walz: Nearly 24K MN high school seniors benefit from Direct Admissions program
‘Think Bank Down by the Riverside’ band lineup announced
‘Think Bank Down by the Riverside’ band lineup announced

Latest News

Blackjack
Dealing school at Treasure Island
Grillin' & Chillin'
Grillin’ & Chillin’: Burger Wraps Recipe
National Foster Care Month
May is National Foster Care Month
Gov. Walz vetoes rideshare legislation in current form, creates committee to issue...
Gov. Walz vetoes rideshare legislation in current form, creates committee to issue recommendations
Imperial Training
Discipline and confidence with Imperial Training Center