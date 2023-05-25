Ronald McDonald House receives big donation

By Noah Caplan
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Ronald McDonald House says it received the largest donation its ever received outside of capital campaigns. All the money comes from one source, Tom Haugen.

“I need to live one day at a time, I needed to be grateful, and I needed to volunteer,” Haugen said.

On Wednesday, Haugen announced in front of a small audience his donation of $250,000 to the Ronald McDonald House. He made the donation in honor of his late wife, Sue, who passed away recently. In his speech, Haugen says he and his family grew closer and more connected to the work at the House, and he felt it was the right time to donate.

Ronald McDonald House CEO Nick Mueller says the funding will be used in a variety of ways.

“As we have expanded the house our need has expanded as well,” Mueller said. “We are serving more families at one time than we ever have before, and this gift is going to allow us to deliver on our mission day in and day out.”

