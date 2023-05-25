Rochester Parks & Rec announces opening dates of pools, beaches

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department shared details on when pools and beaches in Rochester will open for the summer season.

The beaches will open on May 27 and the Silver Lake Pool is scheduled to open on June 3, 2023.

Soldiers Field Memorial Pool will be closed for the 2023 season, as it will be under construction and is planned to reopen as a fully renovated aquatics facility for the 2024 season.

While Soldiers Field Pool will not be open for the 2023 season, during the May 23 Park Board Study Session the Park Board approved the staff recommendation to award the bid and work with Global Specialty for the major aquatics components. This $6.8 million dollar part of the project includes the 50-meter pool, lazy river, splash/wading pool areas and three water slides.

Daily Fees for Pools:

Youth (2-17) - $5.00

Adult (18+) - $6.00

Under Age 2 - FREE

There is also an option to purchase 10 youth/adult tickets for a cost of $40.00. A season pass, which can be purchased via the Rochester Swim Club website, is $50 for an individual or $200 for a family. Both pools are available for pool parties and private rentals.

Silver Lake Pool located at 840 7th Street SE is scheduled to open on Saturday, June 3 at 12 p.m. Lake Pool hours for open swimming will be 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. seven days a week. It will be open through approximately August 20, 2023. Lifeguards are on duty at the pool during open swim hours.

Foster-Arend Beach located at 4051 River Road NE is anticipated to open for the season on May 27. Beach hours will be 12-8 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. There is no admission charge at the beach and NO LIFEGUARDS ON DUTY.

Cascade Lake Beach located at 88 23rd Avenue SW is anticipated to open for the season on May 27. Beach hours will be 6 a.m. through dusk seven days a week through Labor Day. There is no admission charge at the beach and NO LIFEGUARDS ON DUTY.

Lincolnshire Splash Pad located at 5276 Members Pkwy NW will open soon after Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.