Rochester Parks & Rec announces opening dates of pools, beaches

People going to Cascade Lake Beach
People going to Cascade Lake Beach(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department shared details on when pools and beaches in Rochester will open for the summer season.

The beaches will open on May 27 and the Silver Lake Pool is scheduled to open on June 3, 2023. 

Soldiers Field Memorial Pool will be closed for the 2023 season, as it will be under construction and is planned to reopen as a fully renovated aquatics facility for the 2024 season.

While Soldiers Field Pool will not be open for the 2023 season, during the May 23 Park Board Study Session the Park Board approved the staff recommendation to award the bid and work with Global Specialty for the major aquatics components. This $6.8 million dollar part of the project includes the 50-meter pool, lazy river, splash/wading pool areas and three water slides.

Daily Fees for Pools:

  • Youth (2-17) - $5.00
  • Adult (18+) - $6.00
  • Under Age 2 - FREE

There is also an option to purchase 10 youth/adult tickets for a cost of $40.00.  A season pass, which can be purchased via the Rochester Swim Club website, is $50 for an individual or $200 for a family. Both pools are available for pool parties and private rentals.

Silver Lake Pool located at 840 7th Street SE is scheduled to open on Saturday, June 3 at 12 p.m.  Lake Pool hours for open swimming will be 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. seven days a week. It will be open through approximately August 20, 2023. Lifeguards are on duty at the pool during open swim hours.

Foster-Arend Beach located at 4051 River Road NE is anticipated to open for the season on May 27. Beach hours will be 12-8 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. There is no admission charge at the beach and NO LIFEGUARDS ON DUTY.

Cascade Lake Beach located at 88 23rd Avenue SW is anticipated to open for the season on May 27. Beach hours will be 6 a.m. through dusk seven days a week through Labor Day. There is no admission charge at the beach and NO LIFEGUARDS ON DUTY.

Lincolnshire Splash Pad located at 5276 Members Pkwy NW will open soon after Memorial Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria
Downtown Rochester task force aims to help, business owner voices concerns
SOLDIERS FIELD NO LONGER HISTORIC LANDMARK
Soldiers Field is no longer a designated historic landmark
‘Think Bank Down by the Riverside’ band lineup announced
‘Think Bank Down by the Riverside’ band lineup announced
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton
Rochester mayor explains veto of open gym pilot program
The Landing MN
Number of those experiencing homelessness in Rochester grows at alarming rate

Latest News

It's the North Iowa Band Festival... The largest free marching band competition in the Midwest.
The 84th North Iowa Band Festival kicks off
Starting at 8 a.m. this Thursday morning, there will be westbound lane closures on the Highway...
Highway 14 lane closures on Olmsted County Road 5 in Byron
Rochester
Ronald McDonald House receives big donation
One year after shooting
One year after shooting, Yammy Bear and Family return to Uvalde to support victims’ families and friends