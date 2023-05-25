One year after shooting, Yammy Bear and Family return to Uvalde to support victims’ families and friends

(KTTC) – It’s been one year since the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Shortly after, Yammy Bear and Family traveled there to support victims’ families and friends. This week, he returned to Uvalde with the same message in mind.

“When I was halfway through my day, my kids had just gotten in the house when I found out about the shooting,” said Yammy Bear’s Wife CarolAnn Jackson. “I heard them walking in from the bus and just felt so devastated and so guilty.”

Jackson, along with Yammy Bear and several other volunteers, made the more-than-20-hour-drive to Uvalde to bring toys and pray with the community. They held a service and visited the memorial sites still standing a year after the shooting.

