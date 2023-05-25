Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help

Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.(Murry Family via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANOLA, Miss. (CNN) - An 11-year-old boy who called 911 for help was shot by a responding officer in Mississippi.

The shooting happened at a home in Indianola, Mississippi, after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the residence.

Aderrien Murry’s mother says an officer came into the home with his gun drawn and shot Aderrien as he came around the corner of a hallway and into the living room.

Aderrien reportedly suffered a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver, but he is now recovering at home.

No officers were injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assessing the critical incident and gathering evidence. Agents will share their findings with the attorney general’s office.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria
Downtown Rochester task force aims to help, business owner voices concerns
SOLDIERS FIELD NO LONGER HISTORIC LANDMARK
Soldiers Field is no longer a designated historic landmark
‘Think Bank Down by the Riverside’ band lineup announced
‘Think Bank Down by the Riverside’ band lineup announced
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton
Rochester mayor explains veto of open gym pilot program
The Landing MN
Number of those experiencing homelessness in Rochester grows at alarming rate

Latest News

FILE - Hurricane Earl is shown in this satellite image. A couple of climate conditions is...
Atlantic hurricane activity level this season depends on clash of climatic titans
Jeff Bridges tells AARP Magazine that thanks to chemotherapy, a 9-by-12-inch tumor in his...
Jeff Bridges says his large tumor has shrunk to the size of a marble
Protesters against a stricter ban on abortion in South Carolina stand in the Statehouse lobby...
As South Carolina governor signs new law, abortion restrictions strain providers in US South
Dr. Ryan Boyland shied away from any celebrations and wanted to remain quiet about his...
Parents buy billboard to celebrate son’s graduation