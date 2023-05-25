ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – May is National Foster Care Month. Olmsted County has a Child Foster Care program and Adult Foster Care program. Work is underway to increase the diversity of foster homes to be representative of the children entering foster care.

Olmsted County is looking for adults who can foster the following:

Older youth.

Sibling groups of three children or more.

Children with special medial and/or mental health and behavioral needs.

On an emergency basis.

On an intermittent basis providing respite care (weekends, week at a time).

There is also a need for more handicap-accessible homes to support adults living with disabilities.

Must be 21 years of age to apply to be a foster care provider.

Must be an Olmsted County resident.

You do not need to own a home to be a foster parent.

Learn more about the qualifications, licensing process, and training on olmstedcounty.gov.

