LIST: Pools and dates they open
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many public pools in our area are starting to open up for the summer season.
KTTC did the work for you and checked in with several cities to see when pools and beaches will open.
Pools and the date they open are below:
- Foster Arend Beach and Cascade Beach- Rochester - opens May 27
- Kasson Aquatic Center - opens May 27
- Lions Field Pool - Charles City, IA - opens May 29
- Forest City Aquatic Center - opens May 29
- Mason City Family Aquatic Center - opens May 30
- Decorah Municipal Pool - opens May 30
- Caledonia Aquatic Center - opens May 31
- River Springs Water Park - Owatonna - opens June 2
- Mel Brownell Aquatic Center - St. Charles - opens June 3
- Albert Lea Aquatic Center - opens June 5
- Chatfield Aquatic Center - opens June 3
- Soldiers Field Pool - Rochester - closed for the 2023 season due to construction
- Faribault Family Aquatic Center - opens June 3
- Plainview Community Pool - opens June 5
- Austin City Pool - opens June 5
- Pine Island Aquatic Center - opens June 5
- Stewartville Public Pool - opens June 2
- Wanamingo Pool - opens June 5
- Red Wind Water Park - opens June 7
- Kenyon Municipal Pool - opens June 7
- Bob Welch Aquatic Center - Winona - opens June 10
- Silver Lake Pool - Rochester - opens June 3
- Byron Public Pool - TBD
