Highway 14 lane closures on Olmsted County Road 5 in Byron

Starting at 8 a.m. this Thursday morning, there will be westbound lane closures on the Highway...
Starting at 8 a.m. this Thursday morning, there will be westbound lane closures on the Highway near Olmsted County Road 5.
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Byron, Minn. (KTTC) –A traffic alert for drivers on Highway 14 in Byron.

Starting at 8 a.m. this Thursday morning, there will be westbound lane closures, as the Minnesota Department of Transportation, MnDOT, makes repairs on the Highway near Olmsted County Road 5.

Maintenance crews are repairing areas of the damaged state highway.

There will most likely be slowdowns and backups in and around the work zone.

MnDOT crews want to advise drivers to budget a little extra time for your commute.

Obey the posted speed limit, be patient, and move over for road workers.

The repairs are expected to be finished by the end of the day.

