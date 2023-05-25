Grillin’ & Chillin’: Burger Wraps Recipe
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A viewer favorite at KTTC has returned. Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill and Destination Bar-B-Q have joined forces to bring great grillin’ recipes to KTTC, this time on Midwest Access.
Jim Nicholas is the owner of Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill.
Christy Buchan is the co-owner of Destination Bar-B-Q.
Ye Old Butcher Shoppe in Rochester provided the meat.
Grillin’ & Chillin’ airs every Thursday on Midwest Access. Midwest Access runs from 4-5 p.m. daily.
Burger wraps were on the menu this week. See the recipe below.
Burger Wrap (makes 4)
Ingredients
Spray pan
1 pound of Ground beef
4–14-inch tortillas
1 red pepper sliced
1 yellow onion-sliced
1 tomato sliced
1 container Wildwood All-purpose
1 container Wildwood ghost pepper
1 cup mayonnaise
4 slices of American cheese (white is from deli counter)
Equipment
Cutting board
Pitboss flatgrill
Burger press
Parchment paper
Sharp knife
Small bowl
Spoon
Preheat grill to 400 degrees (charcoal or gas or a campfire)
Procedure
Portion beef into 4 equal size balls
Preheat grill to medium heat
Cut Peppers and onions in strips
Combine mayonnaise and 2 tbs of ghost pepper mix well and store refrigerator until needed
On preheated grill apply pan spray generously
Season burger balls and place on sprayed area
Cook for 1 minute and then smash with burger press to about 1/4 “thick (note spray a similar size piece of parchment on both sides and put between the press and burger before smashing)
Flip
Add peppers and onion to area of burgers so they will cook in the burger juices.
