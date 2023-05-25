Grillin’ & Chillin’: Burger Wraps Recipe

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A viewer favorite at KTTC has returned. Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill and Destination Bar-B-Q have joined forces to bring great grillin’ recipes to KTTC, this time on Midwest Access.

Jim Nicholas is the owner of Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill.

Christy Buchan is the co-owner of Destination Bar-B-Q.

Ye Old Butcher Shoppe in Rochester provided the meat.

Grillin’ & Chillin’ airs every Thursday on Midwest Access. Midwest Access runs from 4-5 p.m. daily.

Burger wraps were on the menu this week. See the recipe below.

Burger Wrap (makes 4)

Ingredients

Spray pan

1 pound of Ground beef

4–14-inch tortillas

1 red pepper sliced

1 yellow onion-sliced

1 tomato sliced

1 container Wildwood All-purpose

1 container Wildwood ghost pepper

1 cup mayonnaise

4 slices of American cheese (white is from deli counter)

Equipment

Cutting board

Pitboss flatgrill

Burger press

Parchment paper

Sharp knife

Small bowl

Spoon

Preheat grill to 400 degrees (charcoal or gas or a campfire)

Procedure

Portion beef into 4 equal size balls

Preheat grill to medium heat

Cut Peppers and onions in strips

Combine mayonnaise and 2 tbs of ghost pepper mix well and store refrigerator until needed

On preheated grill apply pan spray generously

Season burger balls and place on sprayed area

Cook for 1 minute and then smash with burger press to about 1/4 “thick (note spray a similar size piece of parchment on both sides and put between the press and burger before smashing)

Flip

Add peppers and onion to area of burgers so they will cook in the burger juices.

