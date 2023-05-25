Gov. Walz vetoes rideshare legislation in current form, creates committee to issue recommendations

Gov. Walz vetoes rideshare legislation in current form, creates committee to issue recommendations
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Governor Tim Walz issued Executive Order 23-07, commissioning a study and convening a working group of drivers, riders, rideshare companies, members of the disability community, and labor to issue recommendations for rideshare legislation next year.

According to the Governor’s Office, he also issued a veto of the rideshare legislation in its current form.

“Rideshare drivers deserve fair wages and safe working conditions. I am committed to finding solutions that balance the interests of all parties, including drivers and riders. This is not the right bill to achieve these goals. I have spent my career fighting for workers, and I will continue to work with drivers, riders, and rideshare companies to address the concerns that this bill sought to address.”

Governor Walz

The working group will continue working on this topic and issue recommendations for the next legislative session.

The executive order also requires the Department of Labor and Industry to commission a study to obtain and analyze data related to the working conditions of rideshare drivers in Minnesota and how potential changes may impact access and cost for riders.

To allow time to find solutions that balance the interests of all Minnesotans, Governor Walz vetoed Chapter 65, House File 2369 as passed by the Minnesota legislature.

