Dog rescued in Lake Superior after jumping off cliff

Dog being rescued from Lake Superior
Dog being rescued from Lake Superior(Duluth Fire Department)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A dog was rescued Thursday afternoon after jumping off a cliff.

The Duluth Fire Department responded to a dog that had jumped off a cliff at a private residence on London Road and fell into Lake Superior.

Authorities say they were not able to get rescue swimmers down to the dog.

Instead, the DFD used their jet ski rescue team to reach the dog.

Responders were able to successfully rescue the dog.

It is not stated if the dog was injured during the fall.

