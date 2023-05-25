Dealing school at Treasure Island

WELCH, Minn. (KTTC) – Treasure Island is offering an opportunity at no cost for individuals interested in becoming a table games dealer.

Starting July 10 a course will teach you how to become a successful table games dealer of multiple games, such as Blackjack, Baccarat and Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

*The Table Games Dealer School is projected to start on July 10th, 2023 and will run for approximately six weeks. The start date is subject to change.

The classes will be held Monday - Friday, from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

