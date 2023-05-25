Dealing school at Treasure Island

By Kamie Roesler
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELCH, Minn. (KTTC) – Treasure Island is offering an opportunity at no cost for individuals interested in becoming a table games dealer.

Starting July 10 a course will teach you how to become a successful table games dealer of multiple games, such as Blackjack, Baccarat and Ultimate Texas Hold’em.

*The Table Games Dealer School is projected to start on July 10th, 2023 and will run for approximately six weeks. The start date is subject to change.

The classes will be held Monday - Friday, from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To learn more about it, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria
Downtown Rochester task force aims to help, business owner voices concerns
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton
Rochester mayor explains veto of open gym pilot program
SOLDIERS FIELD NO LONGER HISTORIC LANDMARK
Soldiers Field is no longer a designated historic landmark
Gov. Walz: Nearly 24K MN high school seniors benefit from Direct Admissions program
Gov. Walz: Nearly 24K MN high school seniors benefit from Direct Admissions program
‘Think Bank Down by the Riverside’ band lineup announced
‘Think Bank Down by the Riverside’ band lineup announced

Latest News

Dealing school at Treasure Island
Grillin' & Chillin'
Grillin’ & Chillin’: Burger Wraps Recipe
Grillin’ & Chillin’: Burger Wraps Recipe
National Foster Care Month
May is National Foster Care Month