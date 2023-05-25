Critical Careers: Exterior Construction

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –If you’re looking for a new career path, or soon to start on one, why not consider the trades?

Just this year, the construction workforce shortage has topped half a million people. That’s according to the Associated Builders and Contractors.

One sector of the construction industry is the exterior-work trade. They’re the men and women who hang siding on our homes and businesses, install windows, and construct, repair, or replace our roofs.

Jewels DeCorsey with All Craft Exteriors in Rochester says, “The trades have been ignored. Many people have been pushed to college and what’s happened is there’s now a critical shortage in the trades. So All-Craft is trying to combat that by coming up with creative solutions.”

One of those solutions is the new All-Craft University. It’s an 8-week course that’ll get you on track for a career in exterior construction trades. You don’t need prior experience, but you do need a good attitude.

