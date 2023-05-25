Cooler temperatures Thursday; Warming back up for Memorial Day Weekend

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:04 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures will be a bit cooler across the region today with highs in the low to mid-70s. The skies are a bit cloudy to start out this morning but will clear throughout the day. Winds will be from the southeast between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Lows tonight will be in the 40s with clear skies and quiet conditions. Winds will be from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Tomorrow, temperatures will begin warming up again, with highs in the 70s across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Skies will be clear and sunny, with winds from the southeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

The extended forecast is looking absolutely wonderful. High temperatures will continue to warm through the week with mid-80s expected by next Wednesday. Memorial Day Weekend is looking to be quiet and dry, great for any outdoor plans one may have.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

