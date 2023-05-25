Chatfield students place flags at the veterans’ graves to honor them for memorial day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Monday will be a day to honor those who died serving overseas, and the veterans who have passed on...

60 fifth graders from Chatfield Elementary spent their Wednesday morning placing flags out on veteran’s graves at Chatfield cemetery.

They did this to help out Chatfield American Legion members who can’t physically do it anymore.

We spoke with Kirk Affeldt, a Chatfield teacher, who said he had been teaching the fifth-grade class about what it means to be a citizen.

“All year we’ve been working on citizenship,” Affeldt said. “We started the year talking about being a citizen of the classroom, citizen of fifth grade, a citizen of the building. This is just the culmination of that, to give back to our community . That is a great opportunity for us.”

Chatfield will have a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony Monday at 10 am, which is just one of many that will be happening in our area.

