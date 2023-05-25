Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures are expected to be well above average through the next 5-7 days.

High temperatures Friday will be in the middle 70s with mostly sunny skies. We’ll have some breezy conditions. The wind will be out of the southeast around 10-20 mph through the afternoon. Overnight lows Friday will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with mostly clear skies.

Beautiful and summer-like conditions are expected all across the upper Midwest for the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Looking here locally, this weekend will be nice and warm! High temperatures will range from 78-85 degrees across the region Friday through Sunday.

High temperatures will stay warm next week too. Temperatures could reach the upper 80s by Wednesday and Thursday of next week. Our next chance of rain could potentially come late next week.

