The 84th North Iowa Band Festival kicks off

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – It’s time to bring back a Northern Iowa tradition and the weather should be amazing for it.

The North Iowa Band Festival has the largest free marching band competition in the Midwest.

This festival has been gathering for the last 84 years.

2023’s theme is all-American band festival and this Thursday, the festivities start at 6 p.m.

Performing Thursday night is the John Adams Middle School Band at 6 p.m. and the Mason City Municipal Band at 6:45 p.m.

On Friday, the talented Mason City High School Orchestra is scheduled at 5 p.m. at the Principal Performing Arts Pavilion.

The Mason City High School Jazz Band is scheduled at 6 p.m. on the Main Stage Friday, followed by Elton and Billy – The Tribute at 7 p.m.! This dueling piano duo will be playing all of the favorites from legendary piano men Elton John and Billy Joel.

Saturday’s festivities begin with The Stu Nevermann Run at 8 a.m.

The big festival parade is Saturday at 10 a.m. that runs down East State Street from North Penn to the High School.

Then the state champion MCHS Danzers will perform at 1 p.m. in front of the Main Stage before the Awards Ceremony at 1:30 p.m.

The instrument petting zoo will be held from 2-4 p.m. along with balloon creations and spin art.

At 2:30 p.m., the Bill Riley Talent Show will be held on the Main Stage, a first for the North Iowa Band Festival! This show will serve as the area’s first of the summer, and the winner of the show will compete in the state show at the Iowa State Fair later in August.

Saturday evening’s Main Stage performances begin at 5 p.m. with North Iowa comedian, Day Peace.

At 5:30 p.m., local band The Sweet Nuthins will play their renditions of the best pop/rock covers from the 60s-90s.

Fans of NBC’s “The Voice” will be in for a treat this year when Morgan Myles takes the main stage with her country flare at 7 p.m. Saturday. Myles recently placed third on Season 22 of the popular singing competition show. She was also the only female singer to boast the accomplishment of making it to the top five finalists.

Saturday morning’s parade will be rain-delayed in half-hour increments if rain occurs and is subject to cancellation at 11:30AM. In the event of heavy rain or lightning, festival entertainment will be moved to the indoor pavilion or cancelled.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.