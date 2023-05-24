Two Men and a Truck talk moving scams
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – May is National Moving Month, so Two Men and a Truck moving service joined Midwest Access to give tips for making a safe and efficient move while avoiding scams.
Assistant General Manager Kevin Sarmiento and Lead Driver Ben Kreinbring joined host Kamie Roesler on Wednesday.
Some tips include:
- When moving, remember that companies have restrictions. For instance, most moving companies can’t transport: Prescription drugs or medicine, machine or gas engine items, animals and plants, flammable items, etc.
- Tips for making a move easier: label boxes, make a moving day checklist, pack an overnight bag with toiletries and necessities for easy access, etc.
- Avoiding scams: work with insured and federally registered companies, get a contract, compare quotes, etc.
