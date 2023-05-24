Shades of Green Hosta Society to hold annual hosta sale in June

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Shades of Green Hosta Society of Southeast Minnesota upcoming events will hold its annual hosta sale in June.

The sale will take place June 3, 2023 from 8-11 a.m. at Graham Park in the Horticulture building.

Proceeds from the sale support its educational efforts such as speakers at meetings and also go toward University research on hosta related topics.

In addition, they are hosting this year’s Midwest Region Hosta Society Convention on July 13-15, 2023. The general public is invited to come visit the vendors, view the leaf show, and attend/bid on the live auction.

You can learn more here.

