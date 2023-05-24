Seasonably mild sunshine for the rest of the week; A summer-like holiday weekend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our incredible spell of bright comfortable weather continues today, but with more of the feel of spring in the air than summer as a cold front pushes southwestward across the Mississippi Valley. While there will still be a fair amount of haze in the air, our air quality will be better than in the past couple of days. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 70s from Rochester to the east. A few spots to the west of Rochester that won’t experience the passage of the cold front until later in the day will reach the low 80s. A cool easterly breeze will help deliver the cool air from the Great Lakes.

Under clear skies, a cool breeze will continue to add an extra chill to the air, and overnight low temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s.

High pressure from Canada will settle into the region to our east, bringing sunny weather with much less haze. Our air quality will be in the good range throughout the day, the best it will have been since the beginning of the week. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with a cool southeast breeze that will reach 15 miles per hour.

Warmer air will slowly begin to work its way back into the Upper Mississippi Valley starting Friday. We’ll have mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

The holiday weekend will be bright and pleasant with mostly sunny conditions. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and then upper 70s to low 80s in most spots locally on Sunday and Monday.

The upcoming week will feature summer-like warmth with abundant sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees or in the low to mid-80s through the week and for the following weekend. The best chance of rain will be next Thursday.

