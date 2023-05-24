Quad Cities vintage toy buying show in Mason City

(WIBW)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The Quad Cities Vintage Toy Buying Show is taking place at the Holiday Inn Express located at 3041 4th St. SW in Mason City.

Joel Magee, America’s Toy Scout, will host the show. Magee is the Disney expert on the hit TV show “Pawn Stars.”

It is taking place from Tuesday-Thursday, May 23-25 in Mason City and Saturday, May 26 at Springhill Suites located at 1810 SE 16th St. in St. Ames.

The show runs daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission and parking for the show are free.

Based on more than 300 toy-buying shows in the past 30 years, Magee said he can expect to see people bring Pez dispensers, Star Wars and Beatles memorabilia, superhero figurines, baseball cards, 1940-60s comic books, as well as Shirley Temple dolls, Hot Wheels, and Hummel figurines.

You can find more information here.

