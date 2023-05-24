Number of those experiencing homelessness in Rochester grow at alarming rate

Number of those experiencing homelessness in Rochester grow at alarming rate.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The number of those experiencing homelessness in Rochester are growing rapidly, leaving many without a place to go. Homeless shelter, The Landing MN doesn’t have enough space to accommodate the number of those experiencing homelessness, none of the shelters in Rochester do.

Some may have noticed more people camping out in abandoned parking lots, under bridges and in allies, but under a city ordinance its unlawful to camp on any public property, resulting in Rochester Police Department (RPD) encouraging people to move somewhere else. RPD reports it is committed to treating people experiencing homelessness with compassion and respect, and encourages them to take advantage of available resources, however, there are not enough shelter beds in Rochester.

“Our numbers since the first of the year have almost doubled, we have seen a dramatic increase since a dramatic increase in the number of those experiencing homelessness, we are averaging last month 95 unique individuals that have come into the day center everyday correlated to 2,844 visits over the course of the month. Our age range is spreading, we’re a younger population and an older population,” co-founder of The Landing MN, Dan Fifield explained.

Fifield said there is a huge issue with how homelessness is currently handled in Rochester.

“You can’t camp in city parks for instance, city parks are closed after dark but again what are these individuals supposed to do, they can’t stay at the warming center, the warming center is overpopulated, they are turning people away. Where are they supposed to go, that’s my question. There are not enough shelter beds to take care of the population we are seeing,” Fifield stated.

Fifield also said the housing crisis in Rochester, isn’t doing much help to ease the issue either.

