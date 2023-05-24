Newborn bison calf euthanized at Yellowstone after man interferes with it

The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man pushed the struggling calf up from the river and onto the roadway, officials said.(Source: National Park Service/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Yellowstone National Park says a man could be facing charges after helping a newborn bison calf cross a river.

Park officials said they were forced to put down the calf after it was abandoned by its herd and started walking up to people.

According to the National Park Service service, the bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man pushed the struggling calf up from the river and onto the roadway.

Officials said interference by people can cause wildlife to reject their offspring, and that is exactly what happened.

The situation apparently became hazardous when the calf started following cars and people.

Park regulations state people need to stay at least 25 yards away from bison and other wildlife.

Yellowstone National Park said if the man is identified and found guilty of any wrongdoing, he could be charged with a misdemeanor and face a $5,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SOLDIERS FIELD NO LONGER HISTORIC LANDMARK
Soldiers Field is no longer a designated historic landmark
‘Think Bank Down by the Riverside’ band lineup announced
‘Think Bank Down by the Riverside’ band lineup announced
Christopher Wright, 43, died from a traumatic brain injury after his fiancée says a group of...
Father dies in assault over middle school fight, family says
Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria
Downtown Rochester task force aims to help, business owner voices concerns
Jamie Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing bodily injury or death.
Motion for bond filed for woman charged in deadly DUI golf cart crash that killed newlywed

Latest News

FILE - A man uses a cellphone in New Orleans, Aug. 11, 2019. On Tuesday, May 23, 2023,...
Do not call: States sue telecom company over billions of robocalls
Chief Justice John Roberts seeks to assure the public about the Supreme Court's ethics at an...
Chief Justice Roberts says Supreme Court can do more on ethics but offers no specifics
Chief Justice John Roberts seeks to assure the public about the Supreme Court's ethics at an...
Chief Justice Roberts discusses ethics concerns
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
DeSantis set to make much-anticipated presidential campaign announcement, formalizing Trump rivalry
FILE - A new poll suggests that approval of the Supreme Court is declining.
Supreme Court approval declines amid controversies, poll says