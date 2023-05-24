Meet Leo, KTTC’s Pet of the Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – “He is the most loving cat I have ever had,” said my former person.

I’m Leo, an 8-year-old orange tabby and white male who was adopted from Paws and Claws in March 2015, when I was a kitten.

Due to a lifestyle change in my family, I was returned to the shelter. I will be interviewing prospective adopters to see if we’re compatible!

I was first found under the hood of a car. I loved the feel of the vent blowing heat on my face, so you know that I love comfort and warmth.

Our host, Kamie Roesler introduces you to him.

You can learn more about Leo here.

