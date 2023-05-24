Local USPS job fairs in Rochester, Pine Island, and Mazeppa

Minnesota. (KTTC) – The United States Postal Service is looking for determined men and women to help deliver America’s mail.

There are job fairs happening all across Minnesota Wednesday, including in Rochester, Pine Island, and Mazeppa.

The agency is hiring entry level positions such as letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handlers, and processing and retail clerks.

In these entry-level jobs, new employees earn valuable experience that may qualify them for a full-time position, eventually leading to a long and fulfilling career.

Benefits are included as well as opportunities for advancement.

Career employees can earn premium long-term benefits that complement good pay.

Long-term Benefits include:

Multiple health and life insurance choices

Pension benefits

Thrift Savings Plan Program, similar to a 401(k)

Vacation time and sick leave

Wednesday, May 24 from 12 - 6 p.m. :

Rochester: 1445 Valleyhigh Drive NW

Pine Island: 217 S. Main St.

Mazeppa: 220 1st Ave. N

You must be at least 18 years old, pass a background check, and be available to work weekends and holidays.

