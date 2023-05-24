Former Minnesota governor candidate Scott Jensen speaks at town hall in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester received a well-known visitor Tuesday. Former candidate for governor Dr. Scott Jensen was invited by Mayor Kim Norton’s former political rival Britt Noser for a town hall rally.

Dr. Jensen spoke about the current state of Minnesota as the legislative session comes to a close, why he says he is being investigated by the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice, and why he is suing the board and Minnesota Attorney General, Keith Ellison.

According to the office of the Minnesota Attorney General, Jensen has not served a lawsuit against the Attorney General or the board.

As Dr. Jensen has stated publicly, he was the subject of complaints filed with the Board of Medical Practice. By state law, the Board of Medical Practice is required to receive and resolve complaints about its licensees. The Board of Medical Practice is one of the clients of the Attorney General’s Office, along with many other state agencies, boards, and commissions. Scott Jensen has not served a lawsuit against the Attorney General or the Board of Medical Practice.

Dr. Jensen said there have been 18 allegations against his medical practices.

I am not being mean spirited about this case. The Minnesota board of Medical Practice, six different times thought that they could squash me they cannot investigate me because someone may not like the shoes I wear or if I have bad breath. They don’t get to take away my first amendment rights. The first amendment articulates five key things. We have got to have freedom of speech, we have got to have freedom of religion, we have to have freedom of the press, we have to have freedom to assemble, and we have to the ability to petition our government. That’s all we’re saying, but our rights are in trouble

Dr. Jensen stated he does not intend to run for office of any kind.

