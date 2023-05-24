Dry weather continues; Sunny and summer-like weekend

Highs in the 80s are likely
By Nick Jansen
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Air quality has been a topic of discussion lately across the upper Midwest. Some air quality issues are expected to continue into Thursday.

Air quality forecast
Air quality forecast(KTTC)

The current air quality forecast has our region reaching a moderate level Thursday and in the green “good” for Friday and Saturday.

Precip chances
Precip chances(KTTC)

Our dry weather stretch will continue into the middle of next week. We could actually end the month of May with 17 straight days of dry weather. Even with this incredibly dry end to the month, rainfall totals at RST are actually above average for the month.

May rainfall
May rainfall(KTTC)

If we stay dry through the 31st, the official rainfall total for the month will be 4.4″ at RST. This would be above average by about a tenth of an inch (monthly average: 4.35″). In a perfect world, we would want to see the rainfall spread out through the month and not just in the first half.

Long-term precip outlooks
Long-term precip outlooks(KTTC)

Long-term precipitation outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center are indicating dry conditions will be sticking around through early June.

Extended forecast
Extended forecast(KTTC)

At least Memorial Day weekend is looking beautiful!

Nick

