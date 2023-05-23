WATCH: Legislators adjourn 2023 session, Nurses bill undergoes big changes

By Zach Fuller
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs every weekday at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.

Tuesday’s episode includes:

  • DFL and Republican leaders talk after 2023 legislative session gavels to a close
  • “Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act” undergoes big changes to pass both the House and Senate Monday evening. Lawmakers and nurse leaders talk about the bill

Click the Livestream link above to watch.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota Capitol during the Springtime
Minnesota House passes tax bill, rebate checks included
Madeline Kingsbury
Winona County recruits special prosecutor for Madeline Kingsbury
Pedestrian hit by train in Rochester
Rochester Police: Pedestrian hit and killed by train Saturday
Apache Mall in Rochester
Teen arrested in connection to Apache Mall bomb threat
SOLDIERS FIELD NO LONGER HISTORIC LANDMARK
Soldiers Field is no longer a designated historic landmark

Latest News

KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
‘Think Bank Down by the Riverside’ band lineup announced
‘Think Bank Down by the Riverside’ band lineup announced
An air quality alert is issued.
Air quality alert issued for southern Minnesota