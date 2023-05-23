‘Think Bank Down by the Riverside’ band lineup announced

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One of Rochester’s most anticipated summer music events will return for its 31st season in Mayo Park.

Rochester Civic Music released the band lineup for the 2023 “Think Bank Down by the Riverside” series which features local bands opening for headliners.

Down by the Riverside is a free, public outdoor music festival held on Sunday evenings in downtown Rochester along the banks of the Zumbro River.

Opening night will be on Sunday, July 9 at 7 p.m. at Mayo Park.

Down by the Riverside also features local food vendors, craft beer, and giveaways.

The full band lineup and dates are below:

Week 1 - Sunday, July 9 - Eve 6 (Headliner) Winterstate (Opener)

Week 2 - Sunday, July 16 - Charlie Parr (Headliner) The Walking Beat (Opener)

Week 3 - Sunday, July 23 - Avery Anna (Headliner) Maygen & The Birdwatcher (Opener)

Week 4 - Sunday, July 30 - Vanilla Fudge (Headliner) Jimmi and the Band of Souls (Opener)

Week 5 - Sunday, August 6 - En Vogue (Headliner) FenixDion (Opener)

You can learn more about Down by the Riverside here.

