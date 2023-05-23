Some minor haze Wednesday; Warm holiday weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An air quality alert continues for SE Minnesota through Tuesday evening. The air quality is expected to be impacted through Wednesday evening.

The current air quality forecast has SE MN and NE IA in the “moderate” zone for Wednesday. Alert quality is expected to improve during the late-week.

High temperatures Wednesday will be around the seasonal averages in the middle 70s. NE IA could warm temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll still see some minor haze through the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures this weekend will warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Sunny skies will dominate the next 5-7 days. Right now, I still have us dry into early next week.

Enjoy the beautiful weather while we have it!

Nick

