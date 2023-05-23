Soldiers Field is no longer a designated historic landmark

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Soldiers field is no longer considered a local historic landmark designation.

The historic preservation commission will meet Tuesday to review modifications to the local historic inventory after announcing their recommendation Monday.

This recommendation comes as the State Historic preservation Office (SHPO), National Park Service, as well as several Tribal Historic Preservation Offices completed their review and determined that the property is not eligible for national register designation.

The planned investments into Soldiers Field will continue, including the expansion of the west playground, aquatics facility, and west side trail connection.

