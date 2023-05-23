Preparing for summer concerts with Rochester Civic Music

Down by the Riverside
Down by the Riverside
By Kamie Roesler
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Avital Rabinowitz is the Rochester Civic Music Director. She joined Midwest Access Tuesday to share more about what is coming up in Rochester this summer.

Down by the Riverside is a free, public outdoor music festival held on Sunday evenings in downtown Rochester along the banks of the Zumbro River.

Now in its 31st season, this family-friendly community event features national acts and my local opening artists.

See all the acts here.

