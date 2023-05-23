Miss Angie’s Place celebrates opening of new building June 4

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Miss Angie’s Place is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in SE Minnesota specializing in the healing power of positive relationships through Art, Nature, Spirituality and Movement. Angie Severson is the owner of Miss Angie’s Place.

She joined Midwest Access Tuesday to share how she utilizes the benefits of the outdoors with the kids who come through her doors.

She also has some upcoming events the first weekend of June.

Pine Islane (KTTC)

Pine Islane (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.