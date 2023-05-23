Miss Angie’s Place celebrates opening of new building June 4

By Kamie Roesler
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE ISLAND, Minn. (KTTC) – Miss Angie’s Place is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in SE Minnesota specializing in the healing power of positive relationships through Art, Nature, Spirituality and Movement. Angie Severson is the owner of Miss Angie’s Place.

She joined Midwest Access Tuesday to share how she utilizes the benefits of the outdoors with the kids who come through her doors.

She also has some upcoming events the first weekend of June.

Pine Islane
Pine Islane(KTTC)
Pine Islane
Pine Islane(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota Capitol during the Springtime
Minnesota House passes tax bill, rebate checks included
Madeline Kingsbury
Winona County recruits special prosecutor for Madeline Kingsbury
SOLDIERS FIELD NO LONGER HISTORIC LANDMARK
Soldiers Field is no longer a designated historic landmark
Pedestrian hit by train in Rochester
Rochester Police: Pedestrian hit and killed by train Saturday
Apache Mall in Rochester
Teen arrested in connection to Apache Mall bomb threat

Latest News

Made for Memorial Day with a dietitian, cookout ideas
Down by the Riverside
Preparing for summer concerts with Rochester Civic Music
FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York....
Netflix to charge an additional $8 per month for viewers living outside US subscribers’ households
Commonweal Theatre Company
Commonweal Theatre Company joins Midwest Access to present ‘Bernhardt/Hamlet’