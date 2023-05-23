Hazy and warm: Air Quality Alert today; Cooler days are ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm sunshine and a light south breeze will work together to help temperatures reach the low 80s this afternoon making this the warmest day of the week. The sunshine and warm atmosphere will also produce a fair amount of ozone at ground level, so people with sensitive respiratory systems will need to be cautious when spending time outdoors. An Air Quality Alert will be in effect from noon to 8 PM for our Minnesota counties.

Expect hazy, warm sunshine throughout the day with high temps in the low 80s and south winds. (KTTC)

Ozone will develop today, possibly leading to health concerns for those with sensitive respiratory systems. An Air Quality Alert will be in effect until 8 PM. (KTTC)

Temperatures will remain mild tonight with clear skies and a light south breeze. Overnight lows will be in the mid and upper 50s.

After a day of temps in the 80s, readings overnight will cool into the 50s. (KTTC)

A cold front will move through the area from the northeast early Wednesday morning, producing some scattered clouds and drawing in cooler air from the northern part of the Great Lakes. The change in our weather pattern will mean a dramatic improvement in air quality. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 60s to 70s across the area with the coolest readings from Rochester to the east toward the source of the arriving cool air mass. An easterly breeze will add an extra chill to the air at times.

The air quality will improve from the orange level today to the green level on Thursday. (KTTC)

After a sunny and seasonably cool Thursday that will feature high temperatures in the upper 60s, warmer air will once again start working its way in just before the weekend. Expect a mostly sunny sky on Friday with high temperatures in the low and mid-70s.

After a cool midweek, temps will be warm and summer-like over the holiday weekend. (KTTC)

The holiday weekend will be amazingly bright and pleasant with unseasonably warm conditions. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday with low 80s on Memorial Day Monday.

High temps will warm from the 60s in the middle of this week to unseasonably warm levels over the weekend and over the upcoming week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Bright sunshine with thick haze will be the story today with an air quality alert in effect for much of the area. High temperatures will be in the low 80s. The next couple of days will be cooler with better air quality and high temperatures will be upper 60s. The holiday weekend looks bright and pleasant. #kttcwx#weatherman#weathermi#minnesota ♬ original sound - Ted Schmidt

