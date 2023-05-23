Commonweal Theatre Company joins Midwest Access to present ‘Bernhardt/Hamlet’

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) – Tim Sailer with the Commonweal Theatre Company joined host Kamie Roesler on Midwest Access Tuesday to talk about the Theatre’s latest production of “Bernhardt/Hamlet.”

The production officially opened on April 1, 2023 and it runs through June 24, 2023.

“This play is historical fiction, a reimagining of a period in the life of Sarah Bernhardt, and the artists around her. It’s so multi-layered and multi-faceted,” she continues. “You have the prolific playwright Theresa Rebeck, writing at the top of her game about Sarah Bernhardt, who’s at the peak of her career, tackling one of the greatest roles by one of the greatest playwrights of all time—William Shakespeare.”

All performances of Bernhardt/Hamlet are at the Commonweal Theatre located at 208 Parkway Avenue N. in downtown Lanesboro, MN.

Tickets are $38, with discounts available for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit here or call (800) 657-7025.

