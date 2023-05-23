Commonweal Theatre Company joins Midwest Access to present ‘Bernhardt/Hamlet’

Commonweal Theatre Company
Commonweal Theatre Company(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) – Tim Sailer with the Commonweal Theatre Company joined host Kamie Roesler on Midwest Access Tuesday to talk about the Theatre’s latest production of “Bernhardt/Hamlet.”

The production officially opened on April 1, 2023 and it runs through June 24, 2023.

“This play is historical fiction, a reimagining of a period in the life of Sarah Bernhardt, and the artists around her. It’s so multi-layered and multi-faceted,” she continues. “You have the prolific playwright Theresa Rebeck, writing at the top of her game about Sarah Bernhardt, who’s at the peak of her career, tackling one of the greatest roles by one of the greatest playwrights of all time—William Shakespeare.”

Director Amanda Rafuse

All performances of Bernhardt/Hamlet are at the Commonweal Theatre located at 208 Parkway Avenue N. in downtown Lanesboro, MN.

Tickets are $38, with discounts available for students, seniors, and groups of 10 or more.

For more details and to purchase tickets, visit here or call (800) 657-7025.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minnesota Capitol during the Springtime
Minnesota House passes tax bill, rebate checks included
Madeline Kingsbury
Winona County recruits special prosecutor for Madeline Kingsbury
SOLDIERS FIELD NO LONGER HISTORIC LANDMARK
Soldiers Field is no longer a designated historic landmark
Pedestrian hit by train in Rochester
Rochester Police: Pedestrian hit and killed by train Saturday
Apache Mall in Rochester
Teen arrested in connection to Apache Mall bomb threat

Latest News

Made for Memorial Day with a dietitian, cookout ideas
Down by the Riverside
Preparing for summer concerts with Rochester Civic Music
FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York....
Netflix to charge an additional $8 per month for viewers living outside US subscribers’ households
Pine Islane
Miss Angie’s Place celebrates opening of new building June 4