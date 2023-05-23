Athlete of the Week - Madison Hazelton, Cotter Softball

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Madison Hazelton has dominated the circle for Cotter softball. As a junior, Hazelton reached 500 career strikeouts.

“I think it’s a really great accomplishment for a team,” said Hazelton. “Like, I never would’ve thought I would’ve been able to have such great people behind me to be able to help me, to be able to push me, to be able to encourage me enough to be able to reach 500 strikeouts and help me every step of the way.”

She also produces with her bat... A leadoff double in the seventh led to the tying run, and then an eighth inning, game-winning two-RBI single last week against La Crescent Hokah.

“Warren Deets, Ella’s dad, always tells me to attack in the box,” added Hazelton. “Be in there and always have the mindset that you’re going to hit the ball, and you’re going to hit the ball hard, and it’s going to go flying.”

“Madison’s really a complete player,” complimented head coach, Pat Bowlin. “She gets a lot of claim for pitching which is outstanding, but she’s also one of our top hitters and really one of our best baserunners as well. She’s a good bunter. She’s played a lot of softball. She’s played a lot of different positions. She is somebody that each and every time has a chance to impact the game in many ways.”

According to Hazelton and her father, she plays over 100 games outside of the high school season.

“Softball is really all I do in the summer. Like I tell my friends, ‘This is my schedule. This is when I can hang out, and don’t ask me to miss ‘cause I’m not going to.’ This is going to be my life. This is everything I want to do. Just be a part of a team and win some games. So after school, it’s just softball, softball, softball,” stated Hazelton.

Hazelton and the rest of the Ramblers are focused on the postseason. Hazelton, who is only a junior still has another year of high school softball, but her career won’t end there.

“There’s no question that Madison is a college softball player,” said Bowlin. “Right now, the question is at what level. Somebody’s going to get a really good college softball player and teammate.”

