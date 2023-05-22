WATCH: Wranglers lasso cow that darted into interstate traffic

A team of wranglers using horses, lassos and four wheelers captured the cow Sunday.
By WTVG Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG/Gray News) - A cow on the loose on an interstate highway in Michigan had to be wrangled by a team of men on horses Sunday.

Michigan State Police blocked off part of I-75 north of Detroit as a team of wranglers “comparable to the cast of Yellowstone” corralled the cow after it darted into oncoming traffic.

Dash camera footage caught the cow evading the horses, lassos and four wheelers while on the shoulder of the road before it darted into traffic and started running down the middle lane.

A rider was eventually successful at getting a lasso around the cow and pulling it toward the median of the highway.

“Eventually after much tom foolery, the critter was captured and removed from the freeway,” the Michigan State Police wrote in a tweet. “The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock.”

No one was hurt in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona County recruits special prosecutor for Madeline Kingsbury
Minnesota Capitol during the Springtime
Minnesota House passes tax bill, rebate checks included
Pedestrian hit by train in Rochester
Rochester Police: Pedestrian hit and killed by train Saturday
Marijuana
Minnesota Senate votes to legalize recreational marijuana
Rochester Pride.
Pride festivities kickoff in Rochester

Latest News

The crew of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft, from left, Saudi...
Space station welcomes 2 Saudi visitors, including kingdom’s 1st female astronaut
Traveling Vatican Eucharistic Exhibit in Rochester
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
No agreement yet on debt ceiling, but Biden, McCarthy say they’re optimistic after meeting
Master gardeners plant downtown garden
A missing man was found alive by firefighters at the bottom of a ravine.
Firefighters rescue missing man found in vehicle at bottom of ravine