Warm temperatures dominate the forecast

Highs in the 70s & 80s
By Nick Jansen
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re looking at a really warm stretch of weather on the way to the end of May and the start of June.

Climate outlook
Climate outlook(KTTC)

The Climate Prediction Center has above-average temperatures being likely across the upper Midwest through early June. We’re looking at a 70-80% chance of high temperatures above average through this stretch.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with sunny skies. Winds will be out of the south around 5-15 mph. A frontal boundary will move across the region Wednesday and Thursday which will drop temperatures closer to seasonal averages for the middle of the week. Temperatures will quickly recover into the holiday weekend. Highs are expected to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Dry conditions will also dominate the next 7-days. Right now, I have dry conditions through early next week.

Air Quality forecast
Air Quality forecast(KTTC)

We are keeping a close eye on the air quality across SE MN and NE IA over the next 3 days. Smoke and haze from the Canadian wild fires will continue to impact the upper Midwest through the middle of the week. Right now, I don’t think air quality will be as bad as it was late last week, but we still could reach a moderate level on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona County recruits special prosecutor for Madeline Kingsbury
Minnesota Capitol during the Springtime
Minnesota House passes tax bill, rebate checks included
Pedestrian hit by train in Rochester
Rochester Police: Pedestrian hit and killed by train Saturday
Marijuana
Minnesota Senate votes to legalize recreational marijuana
Rochester Pride.
Pride festivities kickoff in Rochester

Latest News

High temps will be at or above the seasonal average throughout the next week.
Hazy and warm today; a bright, mild week is ahead
Ted's Monday Noon Weather
Temps will cool a little in the middle part of the week, but the weekend will be warm and...
Summer-like warmth with some haze to start the week
Ted's Monday Morning Weather