Warm temperatures dominate the forecast

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re looking at a really warm stretch of weather on the way to the end of May and the start of June.

Climate outlook (KTTC)

The Climate Prediction Center has above-average temperatures being likely across the upper Midwest through early June. We’re looking at a 70-80% chance of high temperatures above average through this stretch.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with sunny skies. Winds will be out of the south around 5-15 mph. A frontal boundary will move across the region Wednesday and Thursday which will drop temperatures closer to seasonal averages for the middle of the week. Temperatures will quickly recover into the holiday weekend. Highs are expected to warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Dry conditions will also dominate the next 7-days. Right now, I have dry conditions through early next week.

Air Quality forecast (KTTC)

We are keeping a close eye on the air quality across SE MN and NE IA over the next 3 days. Smoke and haze from the Canadian wild fires will continue to impact the upper Midwest through the middle of the week. Right now, I don’t think air quality will be as bad as it was late last week, but we still could reach a moderate level on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nick

