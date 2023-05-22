Traveling Eucharistic Miracles Display visits Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Vatican Eucharistic Miracles Display is at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Rochester.

It’s on loan from the Vatican and showcases 25 science and church-proven Eucharistic miracles that have happened over hundreds of years, across the world.

A Eucharistic miracle means the actual bread and wine has been turned into the body and blood of Christ. One science and church-proven case of this is the bread turning into flesh. Church documents show that there are more than 130 certified miracles like this.

The catalog was created by Blessed Carlo Acutis, a 15-year-old boy who dedicated his life to learning about the miracles. Carlo died of cancer in 2006. He is now on track to be canonized as a saint.

“I think miracles happen everyday,” church volunteer Deb Wendt said. “I think if you come here and read about this and you have any amount of faith, you could be transformed by it.”

The hours of the display are:

May 22, 5 p.m.-7p.m.

May 23, 11 a.m.-1p.m., 5 p.m.-7p.m.

May 24 11 a.m.-7p.m.

May 25, 11 a.m.- 1p.m.

