Teen arrested in connection to Apache Mall bomb threat

Apache Mall in Rochester
Apache Mall in Rochester(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) took a teen into custody in connection to a bomb threat called into Apache Mall Sunday afternoon.

According to RPD, just before 3 p.m., mall security received a threat from an outside phone line.      

Within an hour of that call being made, police say a 14-year-old boy from an area community was arrested.

Police said the mall was swept with a canine unit but no explosive devise was located.

