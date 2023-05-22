Summer-like warmth with some haze to start the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The mild sunshine we enjoyed over the weekend continues today as temperatures again climb to early summer-like levels in the afternoon. The haze we began to see in the sky overhead on Sunday will continue to thicken today, thanks to wildfire smoke from Canada. Expect filtered sunshine at times with the haze aloft creating a milky coloring in the sky. At ground level, the air quality will be in the moderate range today, a slight decline from the weekend, but better than the poor air quality we dealt with late last week. High temperatures today will be in the upper 70s with a light south breeze.

Temperatures tonight will ease back into the 50s overnight under clear skies with a light south breeze.

Tuesday will feature plenty of bright, warm sunshine as well. High temperatures will be in the low 80s in the area with a layer of haze hanging around in the upper levels of the atmosphere. The air quality will again be in the moderate range.

A cold front from the north will sweep southward through the Upper Mississippi Valley, allowing some cooler air in the area and also swinging our winds to the east, reducing the haze aloft, so air quality will likely be in the good range for the final few days of the work week. High temperatures Wednesday will be around 70 degrees.

Thursday will feature mostly sunny conditions with a slight southeasterly breeze and high temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70, making that the coolest day of the week.

Warmer air will slowly return to the area starting Friday on the backside of a large area of high pressure that will be planted in the western Great Lakes. Expect high temperatures in the mid-70s with a slight south breeze.

The holiday weekend will be bright, warm, and summer-like. Expect mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday and the low 80s on Memorial Day. There will be a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms on Memorial Day as a slow-moving cold front approaches the region.

