RFD responds to house fire near Elton Hills Elementary school
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday afternoon.

The house is located on the corner of 26th Street NW and 15 Ave. NW, near Elton Hills Elementary School.

Three fire trucks were on scene working to put out the fire. Multiple Rochester police cars also responded to block off 15 Ave. NW from traffic. Mayo Ambulance also responded.

According to RFD, the fire started in the kitchen.

When firefighters arrived, they found the kitchen fully engulfed in flames. They used a two team attack and were able to put out the fire within 30 minutes of arriving.

There were no injuries.

There is no estimate on damages, but the house is inhabitable at this time and will require some clean up.

The scene is still active as the Fire Marshall investigates.

