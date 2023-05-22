Master gardeners work to plant downtown Rochester garden

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Extension Master Gardeners were busy Monday planting a garden downtown.

The garden surrounds Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria and is a partnership between the gardeners and the restaurant.

Vegetables and flowers were planted by 19 interns, supervised by mentors. It takes 50 hours of training to become a master gardener, and the 25 hours of work each year to maintain that title.

Master gardener Lisa Gifford said they aim to not only share their love plants and growing, but to educate people about what it takes to have a successful garden.

“One of the important things is make sure you use good soil,” she said. “If you are planting in pots, you want to redo your soil each year, because it depletes it of all its nutrients. Make sure you are watering it and fertilizing it. it needs food just like we do.”

Pasquale Presa, owner of the restaurant said partnerships like this is what makes communities thrive.

“We feel so fortunate. Lisa approached us and noticed our patio was lacking,” he said. “It was so important to team up with them, I know how to make pizza, but I’m not so good at the planting. We get to be out here in the beautiful weather and enjoy the fruits, the vegetables, the smells. It’s incredible.”

The gardeners are all volunteers. To learn more, click here.

