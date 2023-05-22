Master gardeners work to brighten the days of children with cancer

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – Some talented gardeners worked to brighten the lives of children battling cancer Sunday in Byron.

The Olmsted County Extension Master Gardeners worked with the Childhood Cancer Community to help families create planters at Garten Marketplatz.

This is just one of many events the Childhood Cancer Community hosts. Around 70 kids participated.

“The mission statement of childhood cancer community is to provide meaningful connections to families affected by childhood cancer,” founder Shanna Lunasin said. “That includes to each other but also to meaningful opportunities that help them heal and their experience and something like putting your hands in dirt and working while you’re outside great for mental health great for healing, so the alignment is just there.”

“You know, it doesn’t and when their hair starts growing back it’s something you have long-term, and this is a group that totally understands that,” Olmsted County Master Gardener Lisa Gifford said. “And, by being able to come with people that understand and get a little rest from the hospital and rejuvenation and time with family and friends, is just pretty priceless.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.