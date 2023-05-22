Made for Memorial Day with a dietitian, cookout ideas

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Eating healthy doesn’t have to be hard. The Hy-Vee dietitian-created menu program includes a 7-day meal plan including three meals and two to three snacks daily. The portions are aligned to fit your caloric needs and the program takes away the question of “What’s for dinner tonight?” This menu plan comes complete with a grocery shopping list and easy-to-follow recipes each week. Along the way, you will receive one-on-one support from a Hy-Vee registered dietitian. For more information or to register visit here.

Avocado Oil Mayonnaise

*Perfect to spread on your burger, sandwich or use as the base of your potato salad for your Memorial Day cookout!

All you need:

1 pasteurized egg at room temperature

1 pasteurized egg yolk at room temperature

1 tsp Dijon style mustard

5 tbsp fresh lemon juice

A pinch of sea salt

¾ cup avocado oil

All you do:

Using a food processor, blender or immersion blender combine egg, egg yolk, mustard, lemon juice and salt.

Process about 30 seconds.

Slowly drizzle the oil into the egg mixture – slowly!

Once combined, taste and season to your liking (add more salt, lemon or mustard).

Store in a glass jar with lid. Will keep in the refrigerator for 2 weeks.

Recipe source: https://chosenfoods.com/blogs/central/avocado-oil-mayonnaise

